Job Description:

WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a Weekend Anchor/Reporter to help lead a strong newsroom in a fast-paced competitive environment. You will be responsible for anchoring weekend newscasts and turning general assignment stories that you will shoot and edit. Journalists at WJXT-TV contribute daily to the station's website and social media platforms. Excellent news judgment, storytelling, research skills, ad-lib capabilities and live shot skills required. You must be willing to learn the market quickly and be able to tackle a beat. Expect to work all shifts and holidays. There could be other duties as assigned based on the needs of the newsroom.

Qualifications:

Minimum four years reporting experience with some anchoring experience preferred. College degree in journalism or communications preferred.

Contact:

No phone calls. Email resume and link to the WJXT-TV News Director Kathryn Bonfield at kbonfield@wjxt.com

