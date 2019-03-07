WJXT-TV, a Graham Media Station, located in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a Weekend Meteorologist. In addition to on-air duties, you will also be responsible for reporting, shooting, editing, and developing original content for TV, web, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat and other emerging distribution platforms.

You must be able to produce on-air weather content using our state-of-the-art weather system. We are looking for someone who is self-motivated and will work in partnership with the weather team, managers, and newscast producers to create content across all platforms 24/7. There will be other duties assigned as needed.

Experience:

Thorough knowledge of The Weather Company system and interest and understanding of digital and social media. Prefer 2 years working in newsroom. Prefer college degree in meteorology. Expect to adjust schedule as needed and to work mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays, and severe weather events as needed.



WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks

Send link and resume to: Kbonfield@wjxt.com. NO PHONE CALLS.

