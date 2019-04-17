Weekend Mobile Journalist

Details:
WJXT is looking for an MMJ to work three days a week and weekends. Must be able to handle breaking news and turn daily content quickly. Need strong, enterprise storyteller who can produce engaging live shots, stand-ups and teases. Plan to turn several stories a day--- including content for web and social media.
Experience:
Prefer three years TV news reporting experience.
Must be flexible with work schedule.
Contact:
News Director Kathryn Bonfield
kbonfield@wjxt.com
