Weekend Mobile Journalist

Details:

WJXT is looking for an MMJ to work three days a week and weekends. Must be able to handle breaking news and turn daily content quickly. Need strong, enterprise storyteller who can produce engaging live shots, stand-ups and teases. Plan to turn several stories a day--- including content for web and social media.

Experience:

Prefer three years TV news reporting experience.

Must be flexible with work schedule.

Contact:

News Director Kathryn Bonfield

kbonfield@wjxt.com

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.