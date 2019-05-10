WJXT-TV, the Graham Media Group owned station in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a Weekend Sports Anchor/ Multi-Media Journalist to turn content for TV, web, social media. In addition to anchoring weekend sports, you will be responsible for generating stories and setting up interviews. You will also produce, shoot, edit. You must be a strong storyteller with the ability to produce engaging live shots, stand-ups, teases.

Must agree to flexible work schedule including weekends, mornings, nights, and holidays. Expect to help with breaking news as needed.

Qualifications:

Extensive knowledge of local and national sports

A real interest and determination to stay informed of local sports teams

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

Must have the ability to work in fast paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures

Ability to take feedback and follow directions

One to two years’ experience as a sports anchor/reporter/photographer is preferred

Strong storytelling skills

College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

Send resume and link to: kbonfield@wjxt.com. NO PHONE CALLS!

