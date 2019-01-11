Details:

The Graham Media Traffic Hub in Jacksonville has established itself as an industry leader and dominant force in the market. We’re seeking to add a highly capable copy traffic specialist to our winning traffic hub team.

Vacancy Type:

Full-time

Location:

Jacksonville, Florida

Experience:

Responsible for the gathering and entering of national, local and multichannel copy instructions and materials, as well as maintaining a materials library. The copy specialist communicates with sales managers, advertising agencies and direct advertising clients on missing, incomplete or incorrect copy instructions and communicates with the promotions and public service departments to ensure their spots are on the log. The copy specialist will occasionally assist with finalizing the station and multichannel logs. This position will also need to monitor daily discrepancies. It is a position that reports to the traffic hub director.

Requirements:

Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software is highly preferred.

Two years’ experience in a television station’s traffic department or traffic role preferred but not required.

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner.

Adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus onto new priorities.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Must be a proven team player.

Good organizational and time management skills a must.

To apply:

Please send resume via email to Tina Schultz at tschultz@grahammedia.com.

No phone calls please.

Additional information:

Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.