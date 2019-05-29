Position: Credit and Accounts Receivable Specialist

Job Description: This position is responsible for all aspects of the accounts receivable functions at Graham Media Group for designated stations. Credit processing and approval, daily program log reconciliation, invoice processing, and cash application will all be maintained by the GMG Credit and Accounts Receivable Specialist team. The position is responsible for communication of discrepancies to local or national staff for resolution. This is a position that reports to the Graham Media Group VP/CFO.

Vacancy Type: Full-time

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Job Responsibilities:

· Process and Approve Credit Applications

· Create and Maintain Client Profiles

· Approve Orders Associated with Credit Inhibits

· Daily program log reconciliations

· Handle spot issues with Traffic Hub and Master Control Operations

· Process weekly billing and initiate

· Process Invoicing

· Initiate, Track and Post Receivable Sales Adjustments and Client Refunds

· Posting and application of cash receipts

· Credit Card Processing

· Generating and distributing cash workbook

· Maintain and manage accounts receivable

· Process approved Credit/Debit Memos and Bad Debt Write Offs

· Generating Account Receivable Collections Report for Sales Management

· Review incoming Department emails for appropriate follow through

· Communication with Business Managers on

· Special Projects as assigned

· Providing back-up support for other Credit and Accounts Receivable Specialists

· Back up to payables, as needed.

Experience:

· 3+ years of Accounts Receivable and/or Credit experience

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Strong Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Word Skills

· Ability to work independently with little supervision to accomplish daily responsibilities and departmental goals

· Broadcast and/or Wide Orbit experience a plus

· Quick Books experience a plus

Requirements:

· Proficient in Microsoft office applications and experience with accounts receivable applications, Wide Orbit traffic experience a plus

· Industry experience a plus

· Ability to meet assigned deadlines

· Highly detail oriented and organized

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Ability to act and operate independently with minimal daily direction from manager to accomplish directives

· Associate’s degree in Accounting or Business preferred or equivalent experience

To Apply:

Email resume and salary requirements: kparker@grahammedia.com

Additional Information:

Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.

