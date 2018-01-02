Graham Media Group – Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO - Graham Media Group ("GMG") is currently seeking a Vice President/Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) to lead all of its financial operations. The CFO will report to the president/CEO and serve as primary financial advisor, overseeing all aspects of GMG financial reporting and the integrity of the numbers. As a key member of the GMG Senior Leadership Team, the CFO will have a direct working relationship with GMG Corporate management and the management of the company’s television stations and subsidiaries.

Responsibilities will include developing financial organizational strategies by contributing financial and accounting information, analysis and recommendations to strategic thinking and direction; and establishing functional objectives that are in line with organizational objectives.

The CFO assists on all strategic and tactical matters as they relate to budget management, cost benefit analysis and forecasting needs. Additionally, the CFO will be responsible for all financial due diligence and projections of future earnings related to acquisitions and divestitures, and serve as lead for the incorporation of purchased company into GMG -- i.e., install and train on the GMG accounting and sales computer systems and ensure appropriate staffing, transition services, purchase price allocation and purchase date cutoff procedures. The CFO will be the point person responsible for all matters related to internal and external (PwC) audits.

The position requires an individual who is trusted and conscientious, independent and highly detailed, and who maintains the highest ethical standards. GMG is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company, a New York Stock Exchange publicly traded company. The CFO will coordinate with the parent company leadership team as appropriate.

Major Responsibilities:

Operating and Capital budgets -- Calculate corporate budgets and station allocations, review station submissions for adjustments/corrections, meet with station representatives to discuss preliminary budgets and work on changes for final submission, consolidate budgets, prepare budget PowerPoint presentation, meet with GHCo president and CFO to present budgets, prepare January budget presentation for GHCo Board.

Three-year operating/five-year capital forecasts -- Prepare corporate forecasts, review station submissions for adjustments/corrections and consolidate and submit to GHCo.

Month-end financial close -- Work with GMG corporate accountant on corporate close, verifying that assets/liabilities and expenses are properly stated and accounting is performed based on current accounting rules and regulations. Review station profit and loss statements, balance sheet and full-year forecasts and instruct stations with corrections. Review consolidated statements for GHCo submission. Review and approve all corporate balance sheet reconciliations.

Quarterly financial close -- Same as month-end plus prepare and review quarterly reports, including capital forecast, syndicated report and contribution report. Review and approve all Sarbanes-Oxley testing performed by the corporate accountant, review and approve tax calculations with GHCo tax director.

Year-end financial close -- Same as Month-end/quarterly plus the review of the station comprehensive packages, including reconciliations for all accounts. Final year-end tax calculation reviewed, approved and recorded.

Sarbanes Oxley -- Responsible for all aspects of the GMG Sarbanes Oxley program,including overall control environment, annual entity level controls, financial reporting assessment, fraud risk assessment, quarterly testing review, disclosure controls and deficiency review.

Provide specific financial support to GMG Traffic, Graphic and Digital Hubs, with the Traffic Hub as a direct report.

Serve as primary liaison with GHCo VP/CHRO for Compensation Committee requests (salary, RSU, PU). Provide bonus calculations and submissions, performance unit analysis and valuation (GMG vs. industry), and long-term incentive plan analysis and valuation.

partners with GMG executive team in a variety of areas such as, but not limited to, corporate meeting planning, annual conflict of interest certification, corporate payroll processing and benefit costing, etc.

Ideal qualifications and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or Accounting; CPA and/or MBA highly preferred

15+ years relevant experience in related field

Excellent oral and written communication skills and strong interpersonal and leadership skills

Demonstrated successful financial leadership experience and team building skills

Excellent business judgment, with the ability to think strategically and give practical advice

Strong financial forecasting and modeling skills

Proven track record with the ability to manage multiple priorities and work independently in a fast-paced environment

Proficiency with basic business software (i.e., Excel); Wide Orbit (sales inventory system)/Great Plains (financial) systems experience a plus

Ability to operate with utmost discretion and integrity

About Graham Media Group

Graham Media Group, a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company, owns seven local television stations, each in a top-70 market and all recognized as news leaders: KPRC-Houston (NBC); WDIV-Detroit (NBC); WKMG-Orlando (CBS); KSAT-San Antonio (ABC); a duopoly in Jacksonville: WJXT (fully local) and WCWJ (CW); and WSLS-Roanoke (NBC). GMG also owns Social News Desk, a leading provider of social management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. The stations also broadcast digital channels focusing on classic television and lifestyle programming, in addition to operating market-leading websites, mobile sites and mobile apps delivering breaking news, weather and community news, reaching millions of users across each platform. All of the stations are deeply involved in local initiatives and public service projects designed to serve, inform and improve their respective communities.

Compensation and Benefits: Competitive salary based on experience, comprehensive benefits

Qualified candidates should submit a resume/references to careers@grahammedia.com. Please note CFO in the subject line.