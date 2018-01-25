Facebook taking news away? Find out how to stay connected with News4Jax

We know everyone’s priorities in their social media stream differ, but staying informed on what's going on in your community is something we strive to do for our viewers every day, and we don't want you to miss out on that.

In an attempt to make its users happier, Facebook made an announcement last week that it will be changing what appears in News Feeds.

"We feel a responsibility to make sure our services aren't just fun to use, but also good for people's well-being," Mark Zuckerberg said in a post.

We couldn't agree more, Mark.

It seems as though our News Feeds have gotten more and more clogged with unnecessary, albeit sometimes entertaining, stuff.

At News4Jax, keeping our community in the know is our priority.

To ensure you stay up-to-date on weather, traffic and news so that you can be better prepared for what's to come each day, make sure you keep us in your News Feed. When you check Facebook first thing in the morning, you’ll see the latest post from News4Jax right on the top of your feed.

Here’s how to do that:

Go to our page .

. Tap or click on the "Following" tab in the upper left area of your screen.

Make sure your preferences say “See first” under the section called "In your News Feed."

Make sure your preferences are switched to “On” for Notifications. This will allow you to be alerted if we post an event or hop online for a Facebook Live session.

Here’s what it should look like:

We support Zuckerberg's attempt to boost Facebook users' well-being, and we believe that we are part of that effort.

