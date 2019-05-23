Jacksonville chooses The Local Station again in May 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There were several major stories in the month of May, including a passenger plane skidding off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. And once again The Local Station, News4JAX, finished the month as the No. 1 source for local news with Jacksonville households.

Morning news led the way with News4JAX at 4:30 a.m. earning a 2.7 rating and 12 share for households. News4JAX at 5 a.m. is No. 1 in the time period with a 3.3 household (HH) rating. At 5:30 a.m., News4JAX won with a 4.3, more than doubling the nearest competitor’s HH rating. News4JAX at 6 a.m. is No. 1 in the 6-7 a.m. time period, garnering a 5.8 HH rating and an impressive 20 share. The Morning Show (7-9 a.m.), anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn, is No. 1 in the time period with a 6.1 HH rating and a 18 share, beating out all other newscasts including the national broadcasts of NBC’s Today Show on WTLV, CBS This Morning on WJAX and ABC’s Good Morning America on WJXX. At 9 a.m., The Morning Show 2 beats Today Show by 91% with a 4.4 HH rating.

River City Live was No. 2 in the time period with a 2.0 HH rating for May. News4JAX at 4 p.m. did a 2.8 HH rating, topping Judge Judy and Ellen.

In evening news, News4JAX at 5 p.m. is most watched in the time period with a 5.2 HH rating. News4JAX at 5:30 p.m. is No. 1 in the time period with a 5.4 HH rating. News4JAX at 6 p.m., anchored by Mary Baer, Tom Wills and John Gaughan, is No. 1 with a 6.1 HH rating and a 12 share.

The story continues in late news, as The Ten O’Clock News at 10 p.m. is the most watched late newscast in the market. WJXT is No. 1 at 10 p.m. with a 4.8 HH rating and again at 10:30 p.m. with a 3.8 rating.

“We are very proud to again be the go to place for local news in Jacksonville,” said Bob Ellis, WJXT & WCWJ Vice President and General Manager. “When reports came in that a passenger plane was in the St. Johns River, we knew it was a big story. Our coverage by the news team that the viewers of Jacksonville know and trust was appropriate and thorough. I’m very proud of how we covered this important breaking news story and helped the people of our community again this month.”

