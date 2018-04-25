News4Jax honored with regional award for Irma coverage

The Radio Television Digital News Association on Wednesday awarded News4Jax with the regional Edward R. Murrow Award in breaking news for WJXT's coverage of Hurricane Irma.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award.

The entry that won the award was a composite of coverage over the days the hurricane moved up the Florida Peninsula, then devastated large parts of Northeast Florida with its falling rains, rising water and high winds.

