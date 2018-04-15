News4Jax wins big at 2018 AP Awards

ORLANDO, Fla. - Journalists from across the state gathered in Orlando on Saturday night for the annual Florida Associated Press Broadcasters awards ceremony.

News4Jax won 11 first-place awards and three second-place trophies across several categories. Longtime anchor Tom Wills was honored with the organization's Legacy Award, which is given to those who have contributed 25 years of service to journalism, as well as demonstrated diverse talents and skills.

Tom Wills accepts Legacy Award at Florida Associated Press Broadcasters banquet in Orlando.

Tom has shared his talents for 42 years with viewers and listeners in the Jacksonville market.

Here are the specific awards and the News4Jax team members honored:

General Assignment/Long Format: 1st - Jennifer Waugh and Travis Anthony, WJXT-TV for "The Hunt for a Fugitive"; 2nd place - Jim Piggott, WJXT-TV for "Body Cam Video."

Breaking News/Long Format: 1st - Crystal Moyer, WJXT-TV for "Rescue During Hurricane Irma"

Continuing Coverage: 1st - WJXT-TV for "Congresswoman's Corruption Case"

Public Affairs/Documentary: 1st - Staci Spanos, WJXT-TV for "A Disaster Named Matthew"

Feature/Hard News: 2nd place - Melanie Lawson and Jodi Mohrmann, WJXT-TV, for "Thinking of Suicide"

Feature/Cultural/Historical: 1st - WJXT-TV for "Hometown Boys: A Southern Rock Tragedy"

Weather Reporting: 1st - Vic Micolucci and Chris O'Rourke, WJXT-TV for "Crisis in Puerto Rico"

Sports Feature: 1st - Kent Justice and Jodi Mohrmann, WJXT-TV for "Jumbo Shrimp"

Breaking Sports News: 1st - Lynnsey Gardner and Jodi Mohrmann, WJXT-TV for "Privileged?"

Website/Digital: 1st - News4Jax.com, WJXT-TV

News Anchor or Anchor Team: 1st - Jennifer Waugh, WJXT-TV

Television Newscast - Morning/Midday: 1st - WJXT-TV for "After Hurricane Irma"

Television Newscast - Evening/Night: 2nd - WJXT-TV for "After Irma"

