News4Jax wins the 2018/19 TV season in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2018/2019 traditional Nielsen television season has come to a close and WJXT Channel 4/The Local Station is No. 1 in all local news areas and beats several major broadcast networks in entertainment programming in prime time once again. The station's newscasts delivered No. 1 results in all dayparts, continuing its dominant run in the Jacksonville market.

"It’s incredibly humbling to see month after month, year after year how the community continues to make us their first choice for local news," said Bob Ellis, WJXT Vice President and General Manager. "We take being Jacksonville's number one source for news very seriously. We know viewers look to us first for important local stories that make a difference in Jacksonville. That's our focus. That’s what being the Local Station is all about."

Morning News continues to lead the charge, winning every major demo 4:30 a.m. through 10 a.m. and in most time periods, beating all news competitors in the market combined. News4JAX at 4:30 a.m. is No. 1 by 88% for Adult 25-54 ratings. News4JAX at 5 a.m. is No. 1 in the time period with a 2.4 Adult 25-54 rating, tying the combined competition of WTLV, WJXX, WJAX and WFOX. At 5:30 a.m., News4JAX won by 93% with a 2.9, once again tying all other news competitors combined. News4JAX at 6 am is No. 1 among Adults 25-54 ratings in the 6-7 a.m. time period garnering a 3.2 Adult 25-54 rating. The Morning Show (7‑9 a.m.), anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn, is No. 1 in the time period with a 2.5 Adult 25-54 rating, beating out all other newscasts including the national broadcasts of NBC’s Today Show on WTLV, CBS This Morning on WJAX and ABC’s Good Morning America on WJXX. May 2019 marks The Morning Show’s 95th consecutive month winning the time period in household ratings. At 9 a.m., The Morning Show 2 beat Today Show 3 with and without Megyn Kelly.

In Evening News, News4JAX at 5 p.m. is most watched in the time period with a 1.9 A25‑54 rating. News4JAX at 5:30 p.m. is No. 1 in the time period with a 2.0 Adults 25-54 rating. News4JAX at 6 p.m. anchored by Tom Wills, Mary Baer and John Gaughan is No. 1 with a 2.2 Adult 25-54 rating, beating the closest competition by 22%.

The story continues in Late News where WJXT is No. 1 with The Ten O’Clock News at 10 p.m. with a 2.3 rating and again at 10:30 p.m. with a 1.9 rating for Adults 25-54. News4JAX is No. 1 at 11 p.m. for Adults 25-54 with a 1.8 rating.

WJXT continues to be a prominent choice for prime viewing in Jacksonville. The lineup of Last Man Standing and The Big Bang Theory beat ABC prime in every major demo for the 2018/2019 season overall.

