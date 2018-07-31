Nikki Sutton, Business Manager

Nikki Sutton began this position since June of 2018 and is responsible for all aspects of the station’s finance, human resource and business operations.

Nikki is a North Florida native. She grew up just outside our viewing area in Suwannee County. She received her bachelor’s degree from Flagler College and her master’s degree from the University of North Florida.

Nikki began her broadcast career at WJWB (current WCWJ). During her tenure at the station, she assisted the Regional Controller with the oversight of all accounting functions of two television stations. She started as a staff accountant and grew into the senior accountant role with the then Media General station.

In 2007, Nikki left broadcasting and entered the A/E/C industry. She became the assistant controller/HR manager of Environmental Services Inc. where she played an important role in the financial operations of the locally owned consulting firm.

More recently, Nikki was the controller of the civil engineering firm England-Thims & Miller Inc. where she managed the accounting department of the firm.

In addition to her years of experience, she also has a CPA license and holds a PHR certification.

While she values the experience she gained in the A/E/C industry, Nikki is thrilled to be back “home” in the broadcasting arena.

You can reach Nikki at 904-393-9810 or nsutton@wjxt.com.

