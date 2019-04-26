WJXT-TV4 wins April ratings among viewers ages 25-54

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Local Station continues to be Jacksonville’s No. 1 source for local news and swept all major news areas with adult viewers ages 25 to 54, the most coveted demographic for television advertisers.

Morning News leads the way with News4JAX at 4:30 a.m. earning a 1.9 rating and 13 share for adults ages 25 to 54. News4JAX at 5 a.m. is No. 1 in the time period with a 2.3 rating among the same age group. At 5:30 a.m., News4JAX won with a 2.8 rating, nearly doubling the closest competitor's rating. News4JAX at 6 a.m. is No. 1 with adults in the 6-7 a.m. time period, garnering a 3.3 rating among viewers ages 25 to 54 and an impressive 20 share. The Morning Show (7-9 a.m.), anchored by Bruce Hamilton, Jennifer Waugh and Richard Nunn, is No. 1 in the time period with a 2.5 25-54 rating and a 15 share, beating out all other newscasts including the national broadcasts of NBC's Today Show on WTLV, CBS This Morning on WJAX and ABC's Good Morning America on WJXX. At 9 a.m., The Morning Show beats Today Show by 50 percent with a 1.5 rating among viewers ages 25 to 54.

News4JAX at 4 p.m. and Inside Edition take the time period with a 1.3 among viewers ages 25 to 54, beating Dr. Phil, Judge Judy and Ellen.

In Evening News, News4JAX at 5 p.m. is most watched in the time period with a 1.9 rating among those ages 25 to 54. News4JAX at 5:30 p.m. is No. 1 in the time period with a 2.0 rating for the same age group. News4JAX at 6 p.m. anchored by Tom Willis, Mary Baer and John Gaughan is No. 1 with a 2.3 rating among viewers ages 25 to 54 and a 9 share.

The story continues in Late News with wins in The Ten O'Clock News at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. WJXT is No. 1 at 10 p.m. with a 2.8 rating among viewers ages 25 to 54 and again at 10:30 p.m. with a 2.3 rating. News4JAX was No. 1 at 11 p.m. with a 2.1 rating among the same age group, beating both the WJAX and WFOX Action News newscasts, even when added together. Late news has seen year over year growth, particularly at 10 p.m. where it is seeing a 27 percent increase over last April.

“In a month with a tremendous amount of important local news and severe weather that threatened the safety of our viewers, we’re proud to be the go to place for critical information for our community,” stated WJXT/WCWJ Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis. “Serving Jacksonville as The Local Station is what we’re all about.”

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.