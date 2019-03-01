WJXT-TV4 wins February ratings for mornings, early and late news

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Local Station is again Jacksonville's No. 1 source for local news as News4JAX swept all morning and late news ratings with the Jacksonville viewers for the month of February.

The Morning Show leads the way with News4JAX at 4:30 a.m. No. 1, nearly tripling the nearest competitor’s household ratings. News4JAX at 5 a.m. is No. 1 in the time period with a 4.1 household rating, more than doubling the nearest competitor. At 5:30 a.m. News4JAX won with a 4.9. News4JAX at 6 a.m. is No. 1 with households in the 6-7 a.m. time period garnering a 6.1 and an impressive 21 share. The Morning Show (7-9 a.m.), anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn, is No. 1 in the time period with a 5.9 household rating and an 18 share beating out all other newscasts including the national broadcasts of NBC’s Today Show on WTLV, CBS This Morning on WJAX and ABC’s Good Morning America on WJXX. At 9 a.m., The Morning Show 2 beats the Today Show's third hour with a 4.1 household rating.

In evening news, News4JAX at 5 p.m. is the most watched in the time period with a 5.2 household rating. News4JAX at 6 p.m. anchored by Mary Baer, Tom Wills and John Gaughan is No. 1 with a 7.1 household rating and a 13 share.

The story continues in late news, with wins in The Ten O’Clock News at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. WJXT is No. 1 at 10 p.m. with a 5.0 house rating and again at 10:30 p.m. with a 3.6 household rating. News4JAX was #1 at 11 p.m. with a 3.7 household rating.

“It is extremely gratifying to see how the people of Jacksonville trust News4JAX above all others for their local news,” said Bob Ellis, vice president and general manager of WJXT and CW17. “The commitment of our staff to tell important stories from all areas of town and make Jacksonville a better place is real. To know month after month viewers count on us as their primary source of news makes us fiercely proud and reinforces our commitment as this city’s only true local television station.”

