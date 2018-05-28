WJXT-TV4 wins May ratings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Local Station is again Jacksonville’s No. 1 source for local news.

Morning News leads the way. News4JAX at 4:30 a.m. is No. 1 beating the combined competition’s household ratings by 20 percent. News4JAX at 5 a.m. is No. 1 in the time period with a 4.4 household rating, again beating the combined competition of WTLV, WJXX, WJAX and WFOX. At 5:30 a.m., News4JAX won with a 5.1, once again beating all other news competitors combined. News4JAX at 6 a.m. is No. 1 in household ratings in the time period, garnering a 6.0 household rating and a 20 share.

The Morning Show (7-9 a.m.), anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn, is No. 1 in the time period, with a 6.1 HH rating and a 18 share beating out all other newscasts including the national broadcasts of NBC’s Today Show on WTLV, CBS This Morning on WJAX and ABC’s Good Morning America on WJXX. This marks the 83rd consecutive month WJXT has won the 7 am-9 a.m. time period. At 9 a.m. The Morning Show 2 dominates Today Show with Megyn Kelly by more than 2 full rating points with a 4.7.

In evening news, News4JAX at 5 p.m. is most watched in the time period with a 5.3 household rating. News4JAX at 5:30 p.m. is No. 1 in the time period, with a 5.9 household rating. News4JAX at 6 p.m. anchored by Mary Baer, Tom Wills and John Gaughan is No. 1, with a 6.8 household rating and a 12 share.

The story continues in late news, with wins in The Ten O’Clock News at 10 and 10:30 p.m. WJXT is No. 1 at 10 p.m., with a 4.7 rating, and again at 10:30 p.m., with a 3.7 rating -- both more than doubling the ratings of Action News on WFOX. News4JAX was No. 1 at 11 p.m. with a 3.9 rating.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.