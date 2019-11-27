HONOLULU, HI – U.S. prosecutors say a Hawaii man tormented a Utah family for over a year by sending more than 500 people to their house for unwanted services, including plumbers and prostitutes.

Loren Okamura is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday in Honolulu, where he was arrested.

Authorities say Okamura targeted a father and her adult daughter, sending the woman threatening messages and posting her picture and address online. One posting said the homeowner wanted drugs and prostitutes at the house in a quiet, middle-class neighborhood in a Salt Lake City suburb.

Okamura’s federal public defender, Sharron Rancourt, didn’t immediately return a phone message and emails seeking comment.

Authorities won’t disclose the relationship between the victims and Okamura, but say it was not random.

____

McCombs reported from Salt Lake City.