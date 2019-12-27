Talking tech: Top app trends for 2020

The average American checks his or her phone every 12 minutes. And about 90% of their mobile time is spent on apps.

The number of mobile app downloads is expected to reach 352.9 billion in the next couple of years.

Pick up any mobile phone and you’ll probably find dozens of apps. There are millions to download. But how will they change in 2020?

The first trend experts say to watch for is augmented and virtual reality apps. These technologies can help industries provide better experiences to customers.

For example, you might want to purchase a clothing item, but don’t know how it will look on. Now, you can try on clothes virtually!

Also, health care apps are expected to grow in 2020. Intelligent sensors and smart medical equipment can connect to apps and help both doctors and patients monitor certain medical conditions.

And watch out for more on-demand apps. They fill your location-based demands and come in many forms like grocery delivery apps, taxi apps and food delivery services.

Mobile wallet apps are also likely to be used by more businesses. Look for an increase in audio-based wallets that let you easily make payments without cash or a credit card.

Lastly, a technology called machine learning is set to invade your apps. It can enhance the way you shop by analyzing your buying behavior from previous data.