Amazon’s Ring rolling out new privacy features for camera
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After announcing it will continue to improve its privacy and security features, Amazon’s Ring service has announced it will begin requiring two-factor authentication for all users who sign in to their accounts.
The extra layer of authentication was already offered for customers, but the company made it a mandatory function this week for users when the log in to their Ring accounts. Ring says users will now receive a six-digit code to verify their login attempts, which they’ll need to enter before accessing their account.
According to Ring, the extra layer of security helps prevent unauthorized users from gaining access to accounts even if they have a customer’s username and password.
Additionally, Ring is temporarily “pausing” the use of most of its third-party analytics services. It’s working on giving users greater ability to opt out in their device’s “Control Center.” Additional options should be coming in Spring.
Users are also now able to opt out of sharing their information with third-party service providers. By doing so, Ring will not share the information required to serve users with personalized ads.
In its news release, Ring listed the following ways for users to keep their accounts secure:
- Don’t reuse passwords between your various online accounts – instead, generate unique, strong passwords for each account.
- Keep your phone numbers and email addresses up to date on your various online accounts.
- Add a PIN or passcode to your smartphone account to help prevent unauthorized changes to your mobile account. You can do this by logging into your mobile phone account or calling your wireless carrier.
- Upgrade to the latest version of your apps and operating systems, including the latest Ring apps.
- View and manage your trusted devices in your “Authorized Client Devices” section of Control Center on your Ring app.
- Add Shared Users to your Ring account instead of sharing your login credentials. You can also view and manage Shared Users in Control Center.
