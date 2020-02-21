Amazon’s Ring rolling out new privacy features for camera

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After announcing it will continue to improve its privacy and security features, Amazon’s Ring service has announced it will begin requiring two-factor authentication for all users who sign in to their accounts.

The extra layer of authentication was already offered for customers, but the company made it a mandatory function this week for users when the log in to their Ring accounts. Ring says users will now receive a six-digit code to verify their login attempts, which they’ll need to enter before accessing their account.

According to Ring, the extra layer of security helps prevent unauthorized users from gaining access to accounts even if they have a customer’s username and password.

Additionally, Ring is temporarily “pausing” the use of most of its third-party analytics services. It’s working on giving users greater ability to opt out in their device’s “Control Center.” Additional options should be coming in Spring.

Users are also now able to opt out of sharing their information with third-party service providers. By doing so, Ring will not share the information required to serve users with personalized ads.

In its news release, Ring listed the following ways for users to keep their accounts secure: