Bored? Get schooled by the Ivy League for free

Whether you’re looking to continue your studies or have just run out of things to watch on Netflix, there’s now a way to get an Ivy League education from home.

Several prestigious universities including Harvard, Yale and Princeton are offering some of their courses online free of charge. These classes run anywhere from three to fifteen weeks long, depending on the subject.

(Screenshot via ClassCentral.com)

There’s a variety of courses, so what you decide to study is entirely up to you. You could, for instance, learn about the Civil War and Reconstruction era through Princeton, or just take a Harvard biochemistry class.

All these Ivy League courses can be done remotely and found on ClassCentral.com. Just click the link and enroll in the class of your choosing.