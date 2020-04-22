How smartphones are changing our brains

From talking on it to playing on it to working on it, most of us have become dependent on our smartphones.

On average, kids get their first phone at age 12.

How many hours a day to do you think you spend on your phone?

At least 2.7 billion people around the world own a smartphone -- a typical user checks their phone every 12 minutes!

It’s no wonder smartphone addiction is becoming a problem, but not only is it habit-forming, but it could also be brain changing.

New research shows using our phones too much can change our brains. German researchers found diminished grey matter volume in key regions of the brain associated with hearing, memory, emotions, speech, decision-making and self-control. This also happens in the mind of drug addicts.

To save your brain and break your addiction, experts say to set aside one day a week and only use your phone in an emergency.

Use apps to bolster self-control. Space lets you set goals and track your progress. Moment uses daily exercises to help you use your phone in a healthier way.

Also, change your phone settings. Turn off notifications, remove distraction-based apps from your home screen, and set a longer passcode.

Learning how to use our smartphones effectively may be one of the most important life skills any of us can learn.

Also, don’t charge your phone near your bed. Many of the negative effects of overuse like poor sleep, hindered communication and intimacy can be eliminated by keeping your cellphone out of your bedroom.