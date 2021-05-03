Meredith to sell TV station division to Gray Television

The headquarters of Meredith Corp. is shown, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. On Monday, the company said it will sell its Local Media Group consisting of 16 television stations to Gray Television Inc. for $2.7 billion in cash and focus on expanding its print and digital magazines business. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Magazine publisher and multimedia company Meredith Corp. said Monday it will sell its Local Media Group consisting of 17 television stations to Gray Television Inc. for $2.7 billion in cash and will focus on expanding its print and digital magazines business.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company publishes more than 20 magazines including People and Better Homes & Gardens in both print and digital versions.

The company's magazine and digital division will become a stand-alone publicly traded company retaining the Meredith Corp. name and New York Stock Exchange trading ticker symbol MDP.

The company will remain headquartered in Iowa and will organize under digital and magazine segments for financial reporting purposes. The senior executive team will remain in place, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Harty said.

“This transaction will allow us to sharpen our focus on the potential of our brands and assets,” Harty said.

The company will use proceeds from the sale to extinguish corporate debt, pay transaction-related expenses and pay $14.50 a share to Meredith stockholders who will maintain a 1-for-1 equity share in the company after the sale.

Federal regulatory approval is required including clearance by the Federal Communications Commission. Harty said the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Meredith has television stations in several U.S. cities including Atlanta, Las Vegas and Phoenix.