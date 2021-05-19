Picture Perfect: Smartphone photo tricks to get your selfies just right

Too much light, not enough, double chin, too many wrinkles, it shouldn’t be that hard to take a good photo!

We all know the feeling too well, you feel confident and snap a photo, eager to share it but surprise! Your camera refuses to capture you the way you actually look!

Phone cameras have come a long way, but they are not perfect.

So how can you get picture-perfect photos?

First, avoid bad lighting. Close your curtains and leave a thin gap in one. Dial down the exposer on your phone for a more natural photo.

Next, never fill the full frame. Rather place one foot in front of the other and use the camera grid feature to leave one blank box above your head.

Another photo tip, shoot in black and white. If you have bright lights and dark shadows in your picture but not a lot of vibrant colors, shooting in black and white can make the image look clearer and more professional.