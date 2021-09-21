Stop identity thieves! Protect yourself online

ORLANDO, Fla. – Stolen identity can happen to anyone at any time. In fact, a new report finds two-thirds of people will experience life-changing digital abuse. There’s been a 42% increase of identity theft and it is continuing to grow rapidly.

From widespread cyberattacks to fraud emails and texts. The web has many ways to grab what they need from you. Seventy-nine percent of internet users feel they have completely lost control over their personal data.

“As we evolve in technology it has become more and more of an issue,” said Regine Bonneau, the CEO of RB Advisory and Cyber Security Consultant.

So how can you protect yourself? First download an identity protection system.

U.S. News and World Report rated the top 10 systems with Identity Guard, Identity Force and ID Shield in the top three.

Next, check your apps. They can be used to bombard you with spam. Some popular ones that have come under fire for sharing your info, Camscanner, Facebook, Kaspersky QR scanner, Tik-Tok, the flashlight for the iPhone and iPad and many game and puzzle apps.

And how do you know you are a victim of phishing? There are some common subject lines to be aware of.

Words most often used in phishing email subject lines 1. Request

2. Follow up

3. Urgent/Important

4. Are you available?/Are you at your desk?

5. Payment Status

6. Hello 7. Purchase

8. Invoice Due

9. Re:

10. Direct Deposit

11. Expenses

12. Payroll

If you see them. If you don’t recognize the sender or weren’t expecting the email, don’t open and delete it immediately. If it’s a company email box and have an IT department, report the suspected scam to them with as much detail as possible.

Finally, a simple step to keeping you safe online is to update your devices regularly.

Do you think you’re safe when you log out of social media? Apps like Facebook and TikTok can collect your data information without you even knowing. So, keep a close eye on your information!