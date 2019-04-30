¿Alexa, hablas español? She will soon

For US users more comfortable with Spanish than English or who want to practice español at home, Amazon's latest update es un cambio positivo.

Amazon announced in a blog post on Monday that it is launching a Spanish for US voice model.

That means developers can start building "skills" for Spanish-speaking customers in the US.

Once approved, those skills will be available to all customers later this year when Alexa launches Spanish language support in the US.

Spanish language skills are already available for Alexa devices in Spain and Mexico, according to engadget.com.

Third-party devices that rely on Alexa will also have Spanish available.

Amazon has begun asking customers to participate in an invite-only preview program to help build the Spanish-language experience for US users, according to techcrunch.com.

Techcrunch.com said Google Home rolled out support for Spanish last year, along with launching the device in Spain and Mexico.

According to a 2015 report by Instituto Cervantes, the United States has the second highest concentration of Spanish speakers in the world, after Mexico.

