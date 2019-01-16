Another Razr? Motorola's memorable flip phone could soon return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Virtual touch keys. A 2 megapixel camera. Snake.

These are all memorable features of Motorola's iconic Razr phone, which was introduced to the world in the mid 2000s. According to a new report, it could be making a comeback.

The report in the Wall Street Journal says Lenovo, which purchased the Motorola brand in 2014, is planning on bringing the phone back with a foldable screen. It would come with a hefty price tag of $1,500.

Details like screen size, battery life and other tech specs weren't clear, but don't count on the phone coming with Pinball or Tetris.

According to the Journal, Lenovo is working with Verizon to release the new phone as early as February.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.