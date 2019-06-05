DeSantis hopes to bring new Israeli technology to Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is banking on his recent trip to help make Florida a leading partner with Israeli innovators.

At the Perez Center for Peace and Innovation, named for an Israeli prime minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994, the future is alive.

Efrat Duvdevani, director of the Perez Center, showcased a new technology that allows a surgeon to get a firsthand view of a patient's organ.

“The doctor can see the heart, a hologram of the patient's organs,” Duvdevani said. “And then he doesn’t have to open up all the body. He can see it and he can touch it, sort of touch it and see it. We want to showcase and bring to Florida, in how to make the dreams come to reality.”

Another technology Duvdevani highlighted was a chip that can be implanted in the retina. The technology has been used to help a blind father seen his daughter for the first time.

Another set of glasses brings recognition to sight-challenged people.

Another product ready for market is a sensor that can tell whether water is safe to drink in a matter of seconds.

Back in the states, the governor is strong on the possibility of bringing the people behind the innovations to Florida.

“You know all the tech in Israel, they need markets for their innovation,” DeSantis said.

One of the things the governor has made perfectly clear, unlike the past governor, is that he’s not going to be paying any company cash to come and do business in the state.

What he is offering is whatever assistance the state can provide.

“They were talking about specific companies coming over, and joining hands together and making the impossible, possible,” Duvdevani said.

Or in other words, dream big.

