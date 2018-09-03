Facebook, Messenger, Instagram down after apps crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Facebook, Messenger and Instagram were all reportedly hit by an outage on Labor Day, according to the Daily Mail.

The sites were down in the U.S., Europe, South America and other areas at about 4 p.m., the website reported. Thousands of outages were reported in the first hour.

Users left posts on Twitter sharing their frustration, which seems to have crashed both mobile and desktop versions, the Daily Mail reported. Users reported having issues logging into the service, posting comments and viewing photos.

The cause of the problem wasn't immediately clear. Some users on Facebook received an error message reading "Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly."

