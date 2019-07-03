Facebook, Instagram outages frustrate users

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Facebook and its family of apps, including Instagram, were experiencing outages across the world Wednesday.

Users reported media such as images and videos not loading or loading incredibly slow on Facebook, while Instagram stories weren’t working at all starting around 11 a.m. The News4Jax team first noticed when a Facebook Live session failed about that time.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks tech outages, the problems with Facebook and Instagram began about 10 a.m. Wednesday. Since then, each has piled up thousands of outage reports across the country. Twitter, meanwhile, has just a few hundred outage reports.

Instagram took to Twitter to announce the problem:

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #instagramdown — Instagram (@instagram) July 3, 2019

Facebook notified media sites with an email at 11:24 a.m.:

I just wanted to give you heads up that we’re experiencing a bug that’s affecting publishing on our platform in case your properties experience any issues.

Please let your teams know that our teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.

Apologies for any inconvenience!

The latest problem comes three weeks after a June 13 Instagram outage that lasted more than two hours. In that case, some users reported that they couldn’t access Instagram at all.

If you're experiencing the outages, please share your experiences in comments below.

