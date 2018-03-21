Fed up? #DeleteFacebook?

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) - Is it time to delete your Facebook account? After the light of revelations that data firm Cambridge Analytica accessed and improperly stored information from over 50 million Facebook users in the months before the 2016 election, the hashtag #DeleteFacebook began trending on Twitter this week.

"If you're angry about what Facebook has done with our data then just #deletefacebook," one Facebook user posted on Twitter. "Remember we aren't the customers we are the product."

INSTRUCTIONS: Fed up with Facebook? Here's how to protect your data

Chase Fowler doesn't believe Facebook is the only culprit.

"I think the idea that our information is being compromised solely through Facebook is a big misunderstanding," Fowler said. "If you really want to get into that deep conspiracy. ... Your Facebook, email, Google search -- all of those things are tracked."

If you decide to delete

It seems simple. Go to settings and click deactivate your account. The process takes about 90 days to remove everything, including pictures, videos, tags, etc. But you won't be able to reactivate your account or access any of the content or information you've shared, if you change your mind.

Also, before hitting deactivation, think back to other apps and websites that you may connected to your Facebook profile. If your Facebook account goes away, you may be locked out of other social media or online tools.

"When you sign in with these other programs because it's easy for you, you make yourself susceptible to a security breach," social media expert Dwann Rollinson said.

Facebook also owns Instagram, so if you don't want anything to do with Facebook, consider an alternative photo/video sharing platform, as well.

"It would definitely be a little bit of a hassle going through and making sure things are deleted, but if it were a serious issue, I could make sure everything is deleted," Courtney Brabson said.

There are other, less drastic options than ditching Facebook entirely.

How to (mostly) stop Facebook from sharing your data

Deleting or deactivating Facebook isn't an option for everyone -- you may not want to give up staying in touch with family and friends or participating in support groups.

But you may be surprised how many apps like Airbnb or Venmo you've logged into through the social network over the years. Services make it easy to log in with Facebook rather than requiring a separate username and password.

This raises concerns because users may not realize how much of their personal data those third-party apps gain access to.

To do some spring cleaning, you'll want to visit Facebook's App page under the Settings menu to see how many apps you have connected to your account. You can select which services you want to remove at the top of the page or disable all of them via Apps, Website and Plugins > Edit.

However, you won't be able to log into apps like Instagram or Spotify using your Facebook account anymore. Instead, you'll need to sign up for the service directly with a unique log in.

Keep in mind apps you've already installed could still have your shared information even after disabling the feature. You'll have to contact the app individually and ask for your data to be removed. Facebook doesn't give instructions on how to best reach out to the app.

Another thing you may not know: People on Facebook who can see your information can bring it with them when they use apps such as games. By selecting Settings > Apps > Apps Others Use, uncheck the boxes you don't want those apps to access, such as your birthday, hometown, and political views.

How to delete or deactive your Facebook

Third-party apps will still have access to any personal data they stored, even after your Facebook account has been permanently deleted.

Facebook users can also opt to deactivate accounts in case they want to access them again. The deactivation option can be found in the Settings menu under Manage Account > Edit.

A disabled profile scrubs names and photos from Facebook, but some information could still be seen by other users, such as messages you previously sent.

If you're afraid of losing content you've posted on Facebook over the years, such as photos or statuses, you can preserve it via Settings > General > Download a copy of your Facebook data.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT/CNN