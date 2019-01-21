How Google Maps could help you avoid a speeding ticket

Drivers who use Google Maps could soon have an extra set of eyes watching out for speed traps.

Mashable reports the navigation app is rolling out a feature that allows drivers to see posted speed limits and traps for roads they are driving along throughout the U.S., U.K. and Denmark.

The report states that speed traps will be highlighted with a small camera icon. AndroidPolice reported the app will give audio warnings to drivers when they are approaching a speed trap.

In the past, users could report speed traps in Google Maps, but the app was not making the reported speed traps visible for users in the maps.

Speed cameras will post for drivers in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, India and Indonesia.

To learn more, read the entire report on Mashable.com.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.