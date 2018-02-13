News4Jax restores private messaging on Facebook page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax restored the ability of our news team to receive private Facebook messages Monday after getting the all-clear from Facebook.

We disabled that feature Feb. 2 out of caution in response to Facebook messages containing links to a video apparently depicting child pornography.

Like other news outlets, News4Jax notified local and federal authorities after receiving links via Facebook and email to the widely circulated video.

In the days that followed, authorities warned users not to share the video, even if they were trying to do the right thing, because it's a federal offense to send child pornography.

Similarly, Facebook issued a statement reminding users to never, under any circumstance, share any files depicting the sexual exploitation of children, saying it's both "harmful and illegal."

News4Jax has since learned that authorities have a suspect in custody in this case. Germaine Moore, 44, was arrested Feb. 6 in Alabama. He faces charges there and additional offenses in Michigan.

As a reminder, Facebook advises those who see images or videos of a child being sexually exploited to do the following:

Contact local law enforcement immediately and report the photos or videos to Facebook.

People who come across images or video that depict a child being sexually exploited should also notify the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children by calling 1-800-843-5678, or visiting https://report.cybertip.org.

Do NOT share, download or comment on the content: It can be criminal to share, or send messages with, photos and videos of children being sexually abused and exploited. You won't be asked to provide a copy of the content in any report to Facebook

To learn more about Facebook's policy on photos or videos depicting sexual or physical abuse, click here.

