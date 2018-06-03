Report: Jacksonville 7th most vulnerable to cybersecurity threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four Florida metropolitan areas are ranked among the 10 most vulnerable metro area in the country to cybersecurity threats, according to a survey by Coronet, a cybersecurity firm.

The Tampa-St. Petersburg area is the 10th most vulnerable metro area, with Orlando-Daytona Beach as the ninth most vulnerable metro, West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce eighth and Jacksonville seventh. Las Vegas was ranked as the county's most vulnerable to cyber attack.

About Jacksonville, Coronet wrote that Jacksonville is home to a robust advanced manufacturing industry, aerospace and insurance jobs, as well Navy installations.

"These industries rely heavily on legacy equipment that is both vulnerability prone and an attractive target to attackers motivated by disrupting or damaging business-critical operations," according to the Coronet report.

The report found a 49 percent probability of Jacksonville-area users connecting to either medium-risk or high-risk networks and singled out the Clay County neighborhood of Lakeshore as having 11,160 devices without current malware security.

Coronet, which provided the rankings, not coincidentally, is in the business of helping businesses guard against those threats.

