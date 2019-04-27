Simulator seeks to help officers who encounter threatening dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new tool can help law enforcement officers use alternatives to lethal force when they encounter a threatening dog.

A dog was shot and killed last Saturday at a public park in Lake Asbury by an off-duty deputy, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The incident report shows the deputy felt threatened by the dog.

Jim Crosby, the director of K-9 encounter training for the National Law Enforcement Center on Animal Abuse, demonstrated the law enforcement dog encounter training (LEDET) program. It’s an interactive simulator faces officers with different scenarios, forcing them to think quickly about how to react to a dog without opening fire.

“This is a full simulator that allows us to show officers in real-time, and interactively, what dogs look like, how they behave and what they can do,” Crosby said.

Crosby said the program launched six months ago. Officers are taught how to determine if the dog is frightened, on the offensive or just curious.

“We then put them in scenarios such as domestic violence cases or property checks where they’re going to have dogs involved,” Crosby said.

Officers practice the different scenarios and have a choice of using pepper spray, the sound of their voice or a gun.

Crosby says the training helps keep officers from being attacked and from families losing their pets.

