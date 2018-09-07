People receiving fishy text message: 'Someone complimented you'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Women and men in Jacksonville and all across the U.S. are receiving an unsolicited text message attempting to bait them into clicking a link.

The message reads: "Someone complimented you! See more on here:.." The message then gives you two link options to click. One is for an iPhone, one is for an Android.

After word got out about the weird, fishy messages, a post started going around claiming the text was related to sex trafficking.

We checked multiple sites, and the message is definitely real, but the sex trafficking rumor is a hoax.

"The claim that these text messages have been linked to sex trafficking is completely unsubstantiated," Snopes said.

Two women reporters from News4Jax received the message as well. So what is it?

Reports found that the text message comes from an app called 'In Real Life' app.

IRL's website says you get the "compliment" text because other people who use the app have your number in their contact list.

The app is real, but how they got your phone number, especially if you never downloaded the app or gave it permission to use your contact information, is still unknown.

