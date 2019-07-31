These are the 15 smartphone apps parents need to know about

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Who doesn’t rely on smartphone apps these days? Whether it’s getting a ride somewhere or figuring out the name of that catchy song stuck in your head, apps are designed to make our lives easier.

But some apps can be magnets for those with bad intentions. This is particularly true of dating and messaging apps, where bullies and predators are known to operate in the shadows. That’s why the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents about 15 popular apps they may not know about.

"Parents, have you talked to your children about what they should do if someone they don’t know contacts them on social media apps like these?" the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post, saying that having a "tough conversation" could spare your children humilitation and keep them safe.

Below you’ll find a diagram explaining each of the apps and why your children may be vulnerable:

