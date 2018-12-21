Uber, Crime Stoppers partner to report crimes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Uber and Crime Stoppers International are teaming up in Jacksonville and four other U.S. cities to make neighborhoods safer.

Uber spokesperson Javi Correoso said the company has thousands of drivers in the Jacksonville area.

He said by partnering with Crime Stoppers those drivers will have what they need to let local authorities know about any crimes or other suspicious activity they see.

“And what we’re doing here is leveraging our platform so if they do encounter a situation to report to the authorities, they won’t have to figure out what’s the right number to call in Jacksonville. All of that information will be readily available to them on the Uber app,” said Correoso.

The pilot program launched Monday.

