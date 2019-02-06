BOGO Halloween Horror Nights tickets available for limited time only

On select nights from September 14 to November 3, guests will face an era of evil as Halloween Horror Nights 2018 is unleashed at Universal Studios.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween Horror Nights just announced a jaw-dropping ticket deal.

Guests can now access a limited-time-only offer that allows anyone who purchases a one-night ticket to Halloween Horror Nights to receive a second ticket for another night free, WKMG reports.

The offer is available now through June 5 and can be purchased online.

When guests order their Halloween Horror Nights Flex Ticket Offer, they are allowed admission to two, nonconsecutive 2019 Halloween Horror Nights event nights from Sunday to Friday for $81.99 per person plus tax.

