Costco's charging $139 for three-visit ticket to Universal Studios Hollywood

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. - It's the ultimate Hollywood movie experience!
For $139.99, you can get a three-visit ticket to Universal Studios in California.
A one-day ticket usually will cost around $110, so this deal is a steal!
- The three-day ticket is an e-ticket, which is valid once registered online.
- Valid 12 months from selected first visit date.
- Advanced registration is required for each visit. If you don’t come on the day you registered, it still counts against your three-day allowance.
- PopSugar notes you must select a first visit date when registering for the first time. That means, if you're not sure when you're going, you can register for the first time at a later date.
- Register multiple visits at once, or one visit at a time
- The ticket is for use in Universal City, California.
- Registration may close within seven days prior to any visit date.
- These are the blackout dates: Dec. 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 in both 2019 and 2020.
