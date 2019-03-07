Disney announces opening date for 'Star Wars Galaxy's Edge' at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Star Wars fans, you now have a date for when you can travel to a galaxy far, far away... and it's sooner than expected.

Disney announced that August 29 will be the opening date for the new Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The date is months before the rumored opening of the land.

The new land was built to be an immersive experience that makes guests feel they are part of the Star Wars universe.

Two of the most technologically-advanced rides ever created by Disney Imagineers will whisk visitors to new thrills.

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run is a flight simulator that allows people to actually fly the fastest ship in the galaxy, while "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" is being called a battle escape attraction.

If you can't wait until late August to experience the new land, you can head to Disneyland in California where that park's version of Galaxy's Edge will open May 31.

