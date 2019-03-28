Disney bans smoking at ALL theme parks

Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony on July 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting May 1, smoking will be banned inside all Walt Disney World theme parks.

Disney announced the ban on Thursday.

"Also beginning May 1, smoking areas will no longer be present inside Walt Disney World or Disneyland theme parks, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or Downtown Disney in California."

Designated smoking areas will be available outside the entrances of the areas listed above and at Disney Springs in Florida.

