Disney World discount: Offer lets passholders bring friends for over 50 percent off

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - If you know a Walt Disney World passholder, now's the time to get on their good side.

The resort is offering its "Bring a Friend" discount this month, allowing passholders to buy 1-day Park Hopper tickets for just $79.

The offer is a good one as non-discounted 1-day park hopper tickets bought at the gate will run you $174 a pop. So the "Bring a Friend" discount is over 50 percent off.

Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus and Premier passholders can purchase up to six of the "Bring a Friend" tickets at ticket windows at the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios or Animal Kingdom.

Act fast though; the friendly offer is only good through June 29.

