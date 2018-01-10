Disney World to roll out new FastPass pilot program for select resort guests

File photo: Kidani Village, a Disney Vacation Club property at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge. Walt Disney World officials said they are rolling our a pilot program to over Fastpasses for select club-level resort guests.

WALT DISNEY WORLD - Walt Disney World Resorts will launch a pilot program offering a new FastPass option to select resort guests.

The FastPass option, which will be made available as an add-on option Friday, will be a choice for select resort guests staying in club-level rooms at Disney’s deluxe hotels, a Walt Disney World spokesperson said.

Guests staying in a cabin at Copper Creek Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge or in a Bungalow at the Polynesian Village Resort could also be eligible for the pilot program choices.

The passes run $50, plus tax, per guest, per day and guests will also need valid theme park admission. The option will be available for guests who purchased at least a three-day admission to the parks, Disney officials said.

The passes include preferred viewing for nighttime spectacular activities and can be used at any of the Disney World parks.

The benefits of buying the passes through the pilot program include a selection period up to 90 days before guests visit the parks. FastPasses available to all theme park guests have a 30-day advance selection period. Currently, resort guests can book their passes 60 days ahead.

Resort guests offered the pilot program will also have an additional three FastPasses plus those already available with the purchase of theme park admission tickets.

A Disney spokesperson said the pilot program is limited and that this is something new resorts are trying as a new option for guests to help personalize their stays.

The pilot program, which starts Friday, was a result of guests asking for more personalized services, according to WDW officials.

The new FastPass option will be made available as an add-on option to select guests with the 90-day window to make their selections.

