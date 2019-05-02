Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes new baby gorilla

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney's Animal Kingdom announced the newest member of the western lowland gorilla family on Thursday.

The animal care team said Grace was born healthy and happy on Wednesday.

"Both mom and baby are doing well and bonding onstage at Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail with the rest of the family troop," Disney Park Blog said.

Park officials said she was named after the "GRACE" gorilla sanctuary in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is dedicated to helping gorillas orphaned by poaching.

