First-ever 'Moana' attraction coming to Disney's Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla. - Moana... make way, make way!
There is a new attraction headed to Disney! It is said to be themed after the movie Moana.
"Journey of Water" will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting, according to an announcement from Disney Parks.
More details will be unveiled at "D23 Expo 2019."
JUST ANNOUNCED: The first ever Moana-inspired attraction is headed to Epcot: https://t.co/q4HBiQLKz0 #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/sx3rRJwqQr — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 23, 2019
