First-ever 'Moana' attraction coming to Disney's Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla. - Moana... make way, make way!

There is a new attraction headed to Disney! It is said to be themed after the movie Moana.

"Journey of Water" will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting, according to an announcement from Disney Parks.

More details will be unveiled at "D23 Expo 2019."

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.