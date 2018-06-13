Go 'glamping' inside Disney's Pandora theme park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Walt Disney World is holding a contest to go 'glamping' inside its Pandora Theme Park.

Two people will be chosen to sleep in a tent for one night in the glowing park grounds.

Contestants can enter by visiting the D-Camp website and sharing a video explaining why they should be picked.

The grand prize winner must take the trip between July 28 and July 31 to coincide with the D-CAMP at Walt Disney World® Resort experience.

