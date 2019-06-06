Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando kicks off Sept. 6

ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween Horror Nights is set to take place on select nights from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2 this year at Universal Studios Florida.

The theme park said in a release that the '80s will return with a vengeance. However, new horrifying experiences that are inspired by some of the "biggest frights of the era will invade the world's premier Halloween event."

Theme park officials said guests will face 10 themed haunted houses, including Netflix's "Stranger Things" and Universal Pictures' legendary "Universal Monsters." Guests can also navigate through five "scare zones" throughout the park.

More details about this year's event will be revealed soon, according to the theme park. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

