Kayla, 30-year-old orca, dies at SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - An orca whale at SeaWorld Orlando has died, officials with the company announced Monday.

Kayla, the 30-year-old female, died early Monday after she began showing signs of discomfort Saturday afternoon, SeaWorld officials said.

Kayla had been receiving treatment since Saturday after undergoing a physical exam, but her condition worsened Sunday. She died with her animal care specialists by her side, officials said.

"While today is a difficult day for all of us at SeaWorld, Kayla inspired generations of guests and employees to care and learn more about this amazing species," SeaWorld officials said in a statement.

Kayla's cause of death is unknown and will not be determined until a postmortem examination is complete.

