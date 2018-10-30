Legoland Florida offering free admission for veterans next month

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Legoland is saying "thank you" to U.S. veterans and active duty members by offering free admission and parking during November.

They will receive one free, single-day theme park admission to Legoland.

And it doesn't stop there! Those who take the offer will also be able to purchase tickets for four guests for half off! That's a 50 percent discount!

"It's our way of saying thank you to the men and women who have service in the U.S. armed forces," the park said in a news release.

To redeem this offer, tickets must be bought at Legoland on the day of visit. One must have an employee ID or professional organization membership card at the time of purchase.

To book an overnight stay, veterans should click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.