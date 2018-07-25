Theme Parks

SeaWorld offering special discounts for remainder of 2018

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

ORLANDO - SeaWorld Orlando is offering special discounts this summer! 

The park is offering $59 single-day tickets during park visits between July 25 – Dec. 25, 2018. 

You can also get a 3rd night free with a vacation package when you visit between Nov. 15 – Dec. 25, and a $179 discovery cove reservation, where you can swim with dolphins, with a reservation between Aug. 1 – Feb. 28. 

Other every day offers include 30% off Dolphin Encounter, 30% off Ultimate VIP Tour, 3 for $40 Photo Prints and more! 

To learn about more SeaWorld deals, click here

